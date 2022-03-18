WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Eisenhower National Airport received a National Recognition Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) for their runway rehabilitation and electrical improvements project.

H.W. Lochner and Pearson Construction worked together, along with many other local contractors, to work on the project. The main elements of the project included:

Runway 1L-19R pavement rehabilitation and keel (center) section replacement,

pavement markings, electrical system and signage improvements.

pavement markings, electrical system and signage improvements. Runway 1R-19R pavement rehabilitation, pavement marking, electrical system and signage improvements.

TWY D-3 removal to eliminate a hot spot and improve airfield safety

TWY B-1 (partial) removal to eliminate a hot spot and improve airfield safety

The five-phase project began after multiple coordination meetings with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), commercial airlines, aviation tenants, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and cargo airlines.

The project was finished early and also underneath the budget. It started on August 20, 2019, and ended on July 29, 2021, 22 days ahead of schedule. The project’s anticipated cost was a little over $19.1 million but finished roughly $76,000 below that.

The funding came from FAA grants and airport revenue.