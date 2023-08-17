WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An El Dorado woman was hospitalized after a crash on Kansas Highway 254 on Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says a Rose Hill man was driving a Kia Optima north on Rock Road when he stopped at the stop sign for K-254.

Another vehicle, a Nissan Rogue driven by the El Dorado woman, was driving east on 254 when the two cars collided as the Rose Hill Man

The driver of the Optima was not injured. The El Dorado woman was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries.