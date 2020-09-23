Election Day preps underway in Sedgwick County, officials say enough poll workers have volunteered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Election Day preps are well underway for The Sedgwick County Election Office and officials say they’ve already met some goals sooner than planned.

More than 78,000 advanced ballot applications have been processed so far in Sedgwick County and officials said several more still need to be counted.

With that and enough poll workers, election officials said they feel pretty prepared heading into Election Day.

“It was a great surprise,” said Melissa Schnieders, Sedgwick County deputy election commissioner. “We had a big surge of over 800 applicants come over in the last few weeks, which is phenomenal.”

With more than a thousand poll workers to start training this week, some said they signed up to help make a difference after such a trying year.

“With everything that’s been going on, there are a lot of people that are invested in making this country succeed on both sides of the aisle in terms of political party,” said Blake Cripps, poll worker.

Some voters said they’re concern with mail-in ballots, while others just want to get the word out.

“The only concerns I have right now are all the ballots going out in the mail,” said Brandy Johnson, registered voter. “I personally have received seven and I am a registered voter and plan on voting, but getting them in the mail and that many just makes me feel uneasy about the process this year.”

Election officials said duplicate mail in forms can happen if a voter registers more than once. Schnieders said it will add a duplicate to mailing list by the Center for Voter Information. She said they are trying to work with officials to fix that, but voters can log on to make sure they are only registered one time and with the correct personal information.

“Vote, vote, vote,” said Randolph Cabral, registered voter. “I think it’s probably one of the more important times in our current history.”

One way to help with the voting process is by using one of 14 ballot drop boxes that are now in place around the county. A voter can drop their mail-in ballot in any of the boxes to avoid polling sites and the mail process.

Even with some concerns, voters are urging others to register and educate themselves about candidates.

“I think it’ll make more people comfortable and I think we will see younger voters instead of just the older generation as myself out voting and that makes me happy,” said Johnson.

Election officials said although there are enough poll workers currently signed up, applications are still being accepted in case workers call in sick or cannot make it to their site on Election Day.

For more information from the Sedgwick County Election Office or to apply to be a poll worker, click here.

For an interactive map of the 14 ballot drop boxes in the county, click here.

To find out where your polling location is, click here.