WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The second-annual Air Capital Hoopfest was announced on Wednesday.

Sunrise Christian Academy, Visit Wichita, and the Wichita Sports Commission will host the event. It will be held on Feb. 15 and 16, 2024 at Friends University.

The showcase will feature four of the top high school basketball programs in the country:

Sunrise Christian Academy (Wichita)

Link Academy (Branson, Missouri)

Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)

Veritas Academy (Los Angeles, California)

“I’m excited to have such a talented field of teams and players in this year’s Air Capital Hoopfest. It is an honor for us to host such a high-level basketball event in our city, and we are excited to represent our school and our community,” Sunrise first-year head coach Kyle Lindsted said in a news release.

Broadcast and ticket information will be announced at a later date.