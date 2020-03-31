EmberHope Youthville requesting games, entertainment for young girls

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Staff at EmberHope Youthville are requesting recreational equipment or entertainment to keep the girls staying in their cottages occupied during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Ember Hope Youthville provides services for at-risk Kansas children and teens, including foster care, adoption, counseling and residential programs.

“With the closing of our campus, along with the shutdown of our on-campus school (Opportunity Academy), it has made for very trying times for our staff and kiddos. Staff is dealing with seasonal illness, causing additional workload for others. The girls on campus are frustrated that they cannot leave campus, no school and no visitation from family members,” a Facebook post reads.

A residential director at the facility reported a rough weekend earlier in the month and chalked it up to the girls’ boredom.

“All of us are uncertain with what’s going on, now imagine not having a true family structure to be there to support you. So again, a challenging time for our girls and also for our staff as well,” development coordinator Matt Hein said.

Hein is asking for any donations of arts and crafts, coloring books, yarn, sporting goods, board games or card games to keep the girls occupied while their options are limited.

Email mhein@emberhope.org to coordinate either a porch pick-up or a drop-off with limited personal contact and exposure. Staff will then clean and sanitize donations before handing them over to the girls.