Rescue crews successfully extricate man from Hutchinson construction site accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews from Hutchinson, Newton and Wichita rescued a 24-year-old man from a hole in a rescue operation early Tuesday evening.

Hutchinson Fire Department Fire Chief Stephen Beer tells KSN that they arrived on the scene shortly after 5 p.m. When they arrived they found a victim, trapped up to his waist in a 12’X12’X8′ deep hole.

The man was repairing a 4-inch sewer pipe when one of the walls collapsed and pinned him into the bottom of the hole.

It took crews a little over three hours to extricate the man from the hole. Fire officials say that the man was talking to rescuers and was in relatively good spirits during the extrication.

Beer added that they brought out their rehab bus to keep crews fresh during the operation. Crews were rotated every 20 to 30 minutes and then were returned back into the hole.

“They’re carrying out buckets of mud, these guys are just drained — they’re beat and the men and women here helped us rescue this gentleman,” said Beer. “It’s a time-consuming process but we have to do it safely and at the end of the day we had a successful mission.”