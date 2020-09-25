Four dead and one critically hurt in western Sedgwick County crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed four people are dead and one person critically injured in an accident at the intersection of 71st Street South and 263rd Street West Friday afternoon. The call came in around 4:30 p.m.

The four people who died include one adult and three young children. Another child was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. They were reported to have been in an SUV that was driving southbound on 263rd. Street. That SUV collided with a grain truck at the intersection of 71st. St. South and 263rd St. North. The grain truck driver was uninjured in the crash.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the crash at the site. Rescue crews have closed down traffic in all directions within a one-mile perimeter of the crash site as they continue to investigate the scene.

LATEST POSTS: