Emotions run high in a quiet Salina neighborhood following the murder of a 71-year-old woman

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – When Salina law enforcement were responding to a welfare check this morning, they found more than they bargained in a typically quiet Salina neighborhood.

When officers reached the home of Linda Kromer near the 2000 block of Harold avenue, officers found traces of blood near the front door. As officers made their way in, the quickly discovered Kromer’s body.

In the basement, they found a man armed with a knife. After a brief confrontation, the knife-wielding man, identified as Jeremy Connolly, Kromer’s step-grandson, was shot by two Salina Police officers and died shortly after at a nearby hospital.

Several people in the area are shaken up tonight wondering what led this to happen and why in their neighborhood.

“It shocked me,” said neighbor Julie Johnson. “It scared me. I felt like, you know, my heart just did a few beats.”

There are a lot of unanswered questions for neighbors like Julie Johnson following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning. Julie wasn’t the only one.

Pam Rontti was having her usual visit to Johnson’s house when she noticed the scene.

“[I] came out and saw the police cars, which is unusual for this area,” recalled Rontti. “Because, you don’t see police cars with their lights on.”

People say they are devastated by the entire incident.

“Especially when family members are involved. It’s just not something you would expect,” Pam Rontti said.

“It’s going to hurt and impact a lot of people even in the neighborhood even if we didn’t know them,” said resident Julie Johnson. “It’s already impacted us.”

“This is still a developing story. We will be providing more details as we continue to gather information.