Emporia high school teacher terminated for violating board policies, lacking professional judgment

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A high school teacher with the Emporia School District/USD 253 has been terminated Wednesday.

According to Board of Education USD 253 website, Tyler Bosiljevac’s employment was terminated effective immediately after adoption Wednesday for the following reasons:

Failing to demonstrate sound professional judgment;

Violating Board Policy GAAC, Sexual Harassment, which prohibits sexual harassment;

Violating Board Policy GAF Staff-Student Relations, which requires staff members to maintain professional relationships with students which are conducive to an effective education environment;

Violating Board Policy GBU Ethics, which requires an educator to recognize the basic dignities of all individuals with whom he interacts in the performance of his duties;

Violating Board Policy EBB, which addresses the provision of a safe environment for students while in school attendance; and

Failing to maintain a positive learning environment for students.