Emporia man arrested on charges of crimes against children

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Emporia Police Department announced Wednesday that detectives arrested 54-year-old Garold Markham of Emporia on charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and electronic solicitation.

According to Emporia police, Markam was reported to the EPD late Tuesday night for soliciting a child through social media. EPD’s Investigations Division took over the case and Markham was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at Peter Pan Park in Emporia.

The investigation is ongoing.

Garold Markham, image courtesy of Emporia Police Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories