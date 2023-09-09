WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Empty Bowls of Wichita host a class at Wichita State University on Saturday to help end hunger in the community.

The activity is to create ceramic bowls. The bowls that are created are used at a chili cook-off.

Those in attendance could pick out their favorite bowl at the event and take it home as a reminder of so many empty bowls in the community that need help.

“Building bowls together, the idea is that we as a community, we can use our hands,” Brenda Lichman, the director and founder of Empty Bowls of Wichita, said. “You know, we can come together and learn something new and use our hands to make a difference.”

The upcoming chili cook-off will take place on Oct. 21 at Henrion Hall at Wichita State.