‘Enough is enough’, A peaceful protest hopes to heal recent violence in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -For the last few nights on 21st and Arkansas in Wichita, there have been rallies. For two nights, they turned violent.

Shots were fired at police and the Quick Trip was looted, but tonight was a different scene. One group was there promoting positive action and there to help the neighborhood heal from the last few nights of violence.

Hope for the Hood, it’s a group who is encouraging those who are speaking out to show some love.

One of the leaders for the group said he feels like this is their chance to talk about what is happening and to change any anger into a positive movement.

“Any of us can tear down our neighborhoods. Any of us can wreck things, I appreciate that there are others who are willing to come out, stand up against what’s going on and show the right thing,” said Hope for the Hood leader Greg Koehn.

County Commissioner Lacy Cruz was there. She spoke to the large crowd who started gathering at six. The event speakers said they hope it will remain peaceful here on out.