WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thursday was the final day of summer school for Wichita Public Schools, which means that it’s time to start thinking about the upcoming school year.

Enrollment for USD 259’s fall semester begins Wednesday, July 5.

Online enrollment can be done online through the district’s website.

“[If] you don’t have a computer on hand, you can do it on your phone, or you can go to a public library where you can get access to it,” said Maria Kury, Spanish Communications Specialist with Wichita Public Schools.

Parents also have the option to enroll their students in person.

“[If] you don’t have a computer, you don’t have access to transportation, you can’t go to the library, don’t worry because, on July 25 and 26, we will have in-person enrollment at your neighborhood school or the school that is closest to you,” said Kury.

In-person enrollment runs from 12-7 p.m.

Registration for kindergarten has to be done in person as there is a questionnaire all kindergarten students need to complete to pinpoint developmental progress.