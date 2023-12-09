WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday was the last day of Envision Arts’ annual Holiday Market.

Envision gives opportunities to the blind and visually impaired. Each creator was able to sell their art, ranging from clay to woodworking.

The goal is to give each student a sense of independence.

“The holiday market was an opportunity for us to not just share the beautiful gifts and talents of the students in our program, but also a way to allow them to have an opportunity to make some money for the holidays,” Sarah Cephart, Envision Arts program manager, said.

Each of the artists received 70% of the proceeds.