Equine community rallying around Wichita teen with brain tumor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This fall looks a lot different than Jessica Schreiber imagined.

The 18-year-old Wichita Northwest graduate was set to attend the College of Central Florida, sign a lease for her first apartment and begin her work toward a psychology degree. But on July 31, Schreiber had an appointment with an eye doctor to address a sudden onset of a lazy eye.

With hours until she had to board her plane to Florida, she was instead directed toward an emergency MRI. The scan revealed a tumor in Schreiber’s brain.

Now, she is splitting her time between her Wichita home and Houston, at MD Anderson where doctors are still formulating an attack plan for her tumor.

One of the ways Schreiber has found comfort is by riding her horse, Drifter.

“I just never grew up out of the phase of horses,” Schreiber explained.

Friendships that Schreiber formed in the equine community are now fully supporting her fight, including friend Whitney Lind who helped organize the “Benefit for Jess.”

The fundraiser for Schreiber is scheduled for Sunday, September 8 at Hope In The Valley Equine Rescue and Sanctuary in Valley Center, which is set to include a silent auction, food trucks and barrel racing.

Schreiber plans to race at 2:15pm that day, where she will sport an eye patch. The tumor is forcing her to have some issues with double vision.

The public is invited.

Watch for this story on KSN news at 10.