HAVEN, Kans. (KSNW) – People within a mile-and-a-half of the Haven Midstream Plant are being urged to evacuate by emergency management crews after an explosion Thursday afternoon.

Evacuation areas range from the plant, to Haven road, south to Irish Creek road, west to Obee road, and north to Greenfield, this includes the city of Haven, according to Reno County Emergency Management officials.

In Haven, residents West of Kansas Road are asked to Evacuate immediately, east of Kansas road are recommended to evacuate.

It’s unknown how long evacuation requests will be active.

Residents are suggested to plan for a 72-hour evacuation time frame.

It’s recommended people bring medications, identification, pets and other items they may need.

The Salvation Army is available to help people in the area who have been impacted. Representatives are at 700 N Walnut in Hutchinson.

K-96 highway, Yoder road to Haven road is closed. Officials say people should expect those roads to be closed for 72-hours.

State, county, and city emergency management teams and Haven Midstream personnel are evaluating next steps.

An engineering forensics group is being flown from Houston, along with environmental health and safety experts to assist.

County officials are expected to provide an update at 9 a.m. on Friday.