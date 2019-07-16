Event organizers closely watching Arkansas River water flow

They were clinging for their lives and the Wichita Fire Department was able to save them, a mother, child and dog.

The fire department says the three were kayaking when they came across the low head dam near 21st and West and were found clinging to a bridge pylon when firefighters arrived.

While the river is open, groups who use it are keeping a close eye on the water.

“It is looking pretty good and going down quickly,” says Michaela Rempkowski, Chairwoman of Wichita Clean Streams.

The Arkansas River is open and people are already getting in to enjoy the water.

“All activities on the river are out your own risk so if you do not feel like you are a strong swimmer, just be aware that the river is faster than normal in the summer time,” Rempkowski explains.

Rempkowski and her organization are closely watching the water flow, which is measured in cubic feet per second. On Saturday they are hosting the second annual Big Float on the river. The event brings in hundreds of kayakers and other people who enjoy the water, so the numbers matter. If it was on Monday Rempkowski says they would not be in the water.

“I would cancel it,” she says.

But the event is on friday.

“We look for flows less than 1,500 even though 1,500 is still a little bit fast. We would like it ideally around 1000 cfs. Today, we were at 1,700 cfs,” she explains.

Monday the Wichita Fire Department released pictures of them saving a mother, child and dog this weekend.

“We were able to get the child and dog free right as the mother lost her grip on the bridge and we were able to fish her out of the water before she went over the dam into a very, very dangerous situation,” says Deputy Chief Stu Bevis. “I really want people to be aware of what they are doing or where they going to enjoy the river.”

It is an important enough reminder for people to be safe.

“I think with the trend last week we can get down below 1,500 cfs,” Rempkowski says.

Rempkowski says she is also checking water quality before the big event.