WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita will be hosting the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the Evergreen Community Center and Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 9.

Evergreen Community Center and Library, 2601 N. Arkansas, located in north Wichita, initially opened for service on Feb. 14, 2022.

According to a press release sent out by the City of Wichita, this grand opening will feature dance performances from Folkloric Group at Horace Man, music on the patio, remarks from elected officials and staff members of the City of Wichita, food trucks, information about community partners, and more.

The City of Wichita’s goal was to create a “one-stop-shop” to fulfill the community’s needs.

“We have missed providing our full services to the North End community and look forward to seeing everyone again for programs, computing and meeting information and educational needs,” said Jaime Prothro, director of Libraries.

According to Evergreen’s website, The facility features many amenities, including three collaboration rooms for two people, 16 computers, faxing, five meeting rooms with a variety of capacities of up to 174 people, mobile printing, and wifi.

The new facility houses the Evergreen Branch Library, the Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center, Empower, Kansas Hispanic Education & Development Foundation, Salud + Bienestar, Kansas Department for Children & Families, Wichita Police Department and Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department.

Evergreen’s current listed hours: