BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — Evergy has planned a temporary power outage in part of the City of Bel Aire for Friday, April 22.

According to a Facebook post made by the City of Bel Aire, the planned outage will start at 9 a.m. and is expected to end around 1 p.m.

The area of the planned outage will be from N Woodlawn Blvd to Barton Creek and near E 45th St N to around E Perryton St.

To view Everygy’s current outage map, click here.

For questions, comments, or concerns, you can visit Evergy’s Help Center or call them at 800-383-1183.