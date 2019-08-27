Evergy rings opening bell at New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (KSNW) – Evergy leaders rang the opening bell today at the New York Stock Exchange to commemorate the upcoming name change for its operating companies.

KCP&L and Westar Energy, which merged in June 2018, will begin operating as Evergy in October.

“Last year, KCP&L and Westar joined to form a leading Midwest energy company,” Terry Bassham, Evergy president and chief executive officer, said. “As Evergy we are bringing efficiencies to our operations, stabilizing prices and maintaining our close ties with our communities.”

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) serves approximately 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri.

