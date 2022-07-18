KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Evergy is reporting it has sufficient power to meet anticipated demand as forecasts call for multiple days this week with at or near 100-degree temperatures.

No public appeals have been made for electricity conservation.

“Our system is reliable. We have had relatively few outages this summer related to the extreme heat, and we are not seeing an increased number of outages,” said Chuck Caisley senior vice president and chief customer officer. “We invest hundreds of millions of dollars to update and maintain our electrical grid to ensure reliability into the future.”

Evergy said its continued investment in power grid modernization will help ensure that power is delivered to homes and businesses.

Evergy performs seasonal maintenance work on its power plants and transmission system during the mild weather of spring and fall to help ready them to meet customer needs during the hot summer months when air conditioning creates a high demand for electricity. In addition, forward-looking preparation and established contracts help provide for fuel availability at competitive prices.

Predictive maintenance can signal a piece of equipment needs to be replaced before it causes an outage. Sensors and special closures help pinpoint outage locations and isolate the area impacted to restore power faster.

The power grid has thousands of mechanical parts that can be affected by extreme weather, wildlife and normal wear and tear on the equipment.

Excessive heat puts additional stress on these parts causing occasional equipment failures that cause power outages.

Frequently, Evergy reroutes power through other lines to restore service quickly while crews make repairs to the damaged equipment. However, during times of extremely high use, this option may not be available because the lines are already carrying as much power as they can.

Those who have Evergy are encouraged to have a safety plan in place in case of a power outage. With the extreme heat, finding a cool place to go during a power outage may be a safer option. Customers can sign up for email and text updates when an outage is impacting their service.

Evergy shared the following ways to save at home:

High temperatures can cause air conditioners to work overtime trying to keep up.

Avoiding or delaying the use of heat-producing appliances can help keep homes comfortable.

In addition, closing curtains or blinds to reduce the heat from the sun will help reduce cooling needs.

More energy tips can be found here.