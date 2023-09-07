WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After narrowly avoiding shutoff of the electricity at Towne West in June, Evergy has told KSN the owners — Kohan Retail Investment Group — is delinquent again.

Evergy says power for Towne West will be shut off Friday if payment is not received.

“Kohan Retail Investment Group has again fallen delinquent on the electricity bill for Towne West Mall and the electric service faces disconnection Friday,” Evergy said in a statement. “The larger stores at the mall have separate accounts that remain in good standing and are not subject to disconnection.”

Back in June, Evergy said Towne West Mall had been delinquent on its electric bill since last November, and after the energy company gave a firm cutoff date, Evergy received payment.

KSN will update this story when more information is available.

Check back for updates.