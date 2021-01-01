Evergy’s strategy to combat power outages changes amid Covid-19

WICHITA Kan. (KSNW) — Many people are counting down to midnight this evening, but employees at Evergy are counting down to the winter storm. Chuck Caisley, Evergy’s Chief Customer Officer says that it’s all hands on deck as the storm passes through.

“Just like any kind of a battle plan, it’s a strategy to make sure if the worst were to happen, that we’ve got people staged, we’ve got material staged and we’re ready to go to restore power when it comes out,” said Caisley. The usual strategy used to restore power, Caisley said, is to restore the outages that affect most people first and then work their way further out into the system.

This time around however, the plan is a bit different. Evergy’s priority will be to restore power to any facility storing the Coronavirus vaccine, in the case power is lost at those locations. “We’ve got thousands of doses of coronavirus vaccine now that are stored throughout our service territory. So one of the things we’ll be particularly concerned about is making sure that any storage facilities for those are prioritized and restored as well so that we don’t lose any doses,” said Caisley.

