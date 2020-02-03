‘Everyone is supportive here’: Chiefs fans celebrate more than a big win with their sober watch party

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Just like any big game watch party John Taylor’s home is filled with loud cheers, tons of snacks, and a smooth beverage. The catch is it’s non-alcoholic.

“Problem I had back in the day was I didn’t know how to have a good time without having a drink,” said Taylor.

There was a time in Taylor’s life where opening up a cold brew was something he did often.

19 years later and the die hard Chief fan is opening up his home to prevent his old habit. “I’m either going to medicate or celebrate and if I got people who have the same problem. We’re all just enjoying it together and helping each other enjoy life without alcohol,” said Taylor.

How is this party a success? “Everyone is supportive here,” said Patrick Snider.

Michelle Taylor went to her first “Super Sober Sunday” watch party four years ago. “You’re like oh my god. What am I going to do football is going to be on? How am I suppose to get through this without drinking?” she said.

Now she catches a buzz on a winning Chiefs team and the people she cheers with, “As the years go on and as you cling to other people in recovery, then you learn that it just gets a lot easier . Then it gets fun,” she said.

“What’s amazing is once you get used to it, it’s a fabulous way of life,” said John Taylor.

