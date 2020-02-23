“Everything women need is inside Century ll”: 22 years since the first Wichita Women’s Fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– 22 years and counting the Women’s Fair is back and today is the last day to attend, that is if you haven’t so already. Leaders at the Women’s Fair say it is the “perfect place for a girls day.” Century ll will open it’s doors today at 11 a.m. and close them at 5 p.m.

“You know it’s great, it’s great for the community even this morning we are hearing ladies that say they come back every year. They bring their daughters, they bring their sisters, it’s the best girl’s out event,” said Co-Owner of the Women’s Fair 2020, Katheleen Yoman.

With more than 300 exhibitors and 400 exhibits inside of Century ll Expo Hall people can find anything from clothes to makeup or kitchen supplies.

“We also bring outside exhibitors from other areas that travel in from Missouri, Oklahoma, Colorado. So it’s a good mix of just a little bit of everything to women. And we try not to keep many of the same items, you know being in the Women’s Fair because we want women to be able and see a variety of things,” said Yoman.

The tickets do vary in prices, adults get in at ten dollars, children six, seniors 65 and up pay nine dollars, and groups of 15, eight dollars with fifty cents. Children under six years old get in for free.

