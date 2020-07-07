Ex-officer gets 4 months for deadly crash near Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former police officer has been sentenced to four months in jail for causing a 2018 wreck that killed a Kansas teenager and injured two others outside the stadium where the Kansas City Chiefs play.

Thirty-five-year-old Terrell Watkins was sentenced Tuesday for involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the October 2018 crash that killed 17-year-old Chandan Rajanna, of Overland Park, Kansas, and seriously injured Rajanna’s father and sister.

Witnesses told police the van had been speeding and making numerous lane changes as it passed other vehicles in heavy pregame traffic.

Investigators say at the time of the crash, Watkins was late for an off-duty security assignment at Arrowhead Stadium.

LATEST STORIES: