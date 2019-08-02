Explosion at Texas ExxonMobil refinery injures 37

BAYTON, Tex. (KPRC) – More than 30 people suffered minor injuries Wednesday in an explosion and subsequent fire at the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas.

Jason Duncan, manager of the ExxonMobil plant, said 37 people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. He described the injuries as minor burns. Officials said 66 people were taken for medical evaluation.

Duncan said the unit that is involved in the fire was isolated.

The ExxonMobil plant in Baytown is one of the largest of its kind in the world, and is no stranger to violations.

According to the Harris County attorney, the plant could be facing a lawsuit after it burned for several hours Wednesday, leaving residents in the area worried about their health and wanting answers.

