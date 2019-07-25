FaceApp under fire for privacy concerns

(NBC News) FaceApp, the photo editing app that lets you change your appearance with the tap of a button, is under fire for privacy concerns, with fears that personal data could be shared with the Russian government.

That’s because the company that created the viral app is located in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is already calling on the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate to app, and the Democratic National Committee is urging presidential campaigns to delete the app immediately.

Justin Brookman, director of privacy and tech policy at Consumer Reports, said the app’s user agreement should concern its fans. Brookman said that FaceApp’s privacy policy allows the company to do whatever it pleases with photos uploaded to its server, and the app’s terms of use gives the company broad license to use the photos as it sees fit.

FaceApp denies collecting information on user’s identities or selling their images.

In a statement, FaceApp said that “99 percent of users don’t log in; therefore, we don’t have access to any data that could identify a person,” and added that they “don’t sell or share any user data with any third parties.”

FaceApp said most of their photo editing is done off of a user’s device in remote servers, and the image that is uploaded must be selected by the user. Additionally, most photos are held on remote servers for approximately 48 hours before being deleted, the statement read.

How do I delete my data?



Deleting the app once it’s been used won’t solve the problem all together. Experts recommend sending a request to FaceApp to delete all data using “Settings->Support->Report a bug” and use the word “privacy” in the subject line.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2K19O9T