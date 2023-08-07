FAIRWAY, Kan. — A Fairway, Kansas, officer has died Monday after a shootout with two suspects at a QuikTrip over the weekend.

Fairway police said 29-year-old Officer Jonah Oswald has died from his injuries. He was a 4-year veteran of the Fairway Police Department. The department said he leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Police said Oswald was one of many officers trying to arrest two suspects at a Mission QuikTrip when he was shot Sunday.

Lenexa police officers first responded to a report of a stolen car at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Police chased the suspect north on I-35 until the driver came to a stop in the area of I-35 and Lamar Avenue in Mission.

Two suspects crashed the car and ran into a nearby QuikTrip, according to police.

According to Lenexa police, a team of officers from multiple agencies went into the business to arrest the suspects.

One suspect was shot and also died, and another suspect was taken into custody, according to police.

Fairway Police Chief J.P. Thurlo issued the following statement:

“I am heartbroken at the tragic loss of Officer Jonah Oswald, who made the ultimate sacrifice while carrying out his oath to serve and protect.

“Officer Oswald was an integral part of our team and made significant contributions to our department and to the Fairway community. We will remember him as a warm-hearted individual whose hard work and passion touched the lives of many.

“On behalf of the entire Fairway Police Department, and the City of Fairway, I extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Officer Oswald’s family and friends. We recognize that their loss is immeasurable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.

“Officer Oswald leaves behind a wife and two young children. The Oswald family has asked for privacy at this time and is appreciative of the support being shown to them.

“I continue to be grateful for the outpouring of support for the Fairway Police Department. Any further public information will be made available at the appropriate time.”

Broadcastify audio of police dispatch paints the picture of what was going on early Sunday morning inside the Mission QuikTrip location.

“We have cover. We need help right away,” the police dispatch says. “They’ve got an officer down, and the party is in the bathroom in QuikTrip.”

The audio lays out the moments officers make entry into the QuikTrip, and the officer is shot as the suspect barricades himself in the bathroom.

“Proceed to QuikTrip to pick up a patient. All units, the patient is outside of the building,” the Broadcastify audio says.

Less than 30 seconds later, medical units were called as officials pleaded for help right away. The suspect was reported to be shot and killed.

Police assembled a team to enter the QuikTrip, and that’s when they encountered both suspects, killing the man. The woman was taken into custody with no significant injuries.

The deceased suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee. The female suspect has been identified as a 32-year-old woman from Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

The woman has been booked into the Johnson County jail. She has not been charged as of Monday evening.