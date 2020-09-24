Faith, fight, and finish – Young girl takes on the fight of her life battling cancer

CIMARRON, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been a 10-month battle for 12-year-old Tigi Greene and her family. Last October, Tigi went trick-or-treating and started to feel a pain in her left knee.

When the pain got worse, her parents decided to take her to their local chiropractor, thinking the pain could be from Tigi’s recent growth spurt.

After looking at her X-Rays, their chiropractor knew something was wrong.

They were then referred to her pediatrician, who after looking at the X-Rays and before even making an appointment, knew she needed to see a specialist. Tigi’s case was severe.

On December 18, Tigi and her parents made the three-hour trek to Wichita and visited Wesley Medical Center. There, Tigi got more X-Rays and an MRI of her knee.

Two days later, on December 20, doctors broke the news that would forever change their lives. They had found a tumor at the top of Tigi’s left femur and it was malignant.

Greene family photograph (Courtesy Mindy Greene)

Tigi’s parents, Joe and Mindy Greene immediately brought their family together. Taking Tigi and her siblings out of school to share what they had heard.

The news was shocking.

“I just kinda sat there and said it was gonna be okay,” said Tigi Greene.

They then traveled back to Wichita to have a biopsy performed on Tigi’s knee to determine what type of cancer they were up against.

On Christmas Eve, Tigi was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer known as Osteosarcoma.

“It was one of those times where everything just kinda stopped for a second and we all ended up looking at Tigi and she wasn’t crying anymore. She was sitting on that chair and she just looked up and said, “I don’t know why I feel this, but I’m gonna be fine,” said Joe Greene.

On Christmas Day, she was admitted into the hospital at Wesley Medical Center, and on December 27, she went in for surgery to remove the tumor. Days later she started her first round of chemotherapy.

Tigi smiling while in the hospital

(Courtesy Mindy Greene)

These were the first steps to a long road of recovery, but Tigi was not in this battle alone.

The community rallied behind her, cheered her on, and showed their support.

They held a ‘Yellow Night’ at their local school where people helped raise funds to put toward medical expenses.

After numerous t-shirts, bracelets, and meals were sold, and donations were counted up, the funds raised added up to the exact dollar amount the Greene’s had calculated they needed.

Mindy Greene said it was a sign from God.

Tigi took 18 rounds of chemo head on and spent over 100 hundred days in the hospital.

She lost her hair, had to learn how to walk again, and lost 25 pounds.

“Realizing that we’re on the fight for her life, it kinda strips away to what’s important,” said Mindy Greene.

Tigi went through numerous ups and downs throughout her journey, but the memories of her doctors, nurses, and fellow patients, brought her light.

Tigi takes a group photo with a few of her nurses

(Courtesy Mindy Greene)

Tigi poses for a picture with Dr. Hall

(Courtesy Mindy Greene)

Tigi with her nurses

(Courtesy Mindy Greene)

The hours in the hospital were not just consumed by treatments. She had moments of pranks, memories of wheelchair races, and glimpses of joy.

She even made friends with two other kids facing similar diagnoses as herself. They called themselves the ‘Osteosarcoma Three.’ The three of them supported each other throughout their individual journeys.

Mom, Mindy gives Tigi a kiss

(Courtesy Mindy Greene)

On Monday, Tigi saw her cancer journey coming to a close, she was able to ring the bell signaling remission. She is now cancer-free.

“God gives the toughest challenges to the strongest people,” said Tigi.

Tigi’s journey has been one filled with numerous challenges, but through it all, she stayed hopeful telling herself to keep faith, fight, and finish.

For more information on Tigi’s journey, click here.

LATEST STORIES: