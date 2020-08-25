Fall sports alternative could give teams the chance to play

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-It’s a glimmer of hope for many athletes and it has one soccer player believing he will get the chance to play his final year on the field.

For senior Manuel Madrid, sports are everything.

“I’ve been playing since I was like five, it’s always been my passion, it’s always been my way out of things whenever I’m sad or something, like, I would just go play ball,” said Manuel Madrid.

Madrid said he was heartbroken to learn his team may not have a season, but the Kansas High School Activities Association is working on a non-traditional plan.

“Part of the piece is, you know, going through the process of getting the approvals to allow these things to take place in a non-traditional part of the year,” said KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick.

The alternative plan would allow schools to hold fall activities until later on in the school year.

The alternative fall season would be activity-specific and all other seasons are planned to start on time.

KSHSAA 3A board representative Greg Rosenhagen spoke about how the change could impact spring sports student athletes.

“We lost a whole spring season and to impact the spring season to try and salvage as much of a fall season as possible, for lack of a better term, it seems like that spring group is getting the shaft,” said Rosenhagen.

Stryker sports complex has also been in contact with KSHSAA and released this statement:

While a lot of plans are up in the air, it’s bringing hope to Madrid, as he may get to see a final season.

“When i saw that it just made me get right back to work and just start off where i left off and just hope for a season,” said Madrid.

Stryker plans to release another statement of action to the community soon.

The KSHSAA Board of Directors will vote on Friday, August 28th at 3:00 p.m. on that alternative plan.