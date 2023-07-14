WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A falling tree limb was the cause of a house fire in north Hutchinson on Friday.

A news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) says at 2:05 p.m., fire crews responded to the 2700 block of N. Madison St. for a structure fire call.

Upon arrivals, crews found a home with a moderate amount of smoke coming from all vents to the attic. They performed an aggressive interior attack and limited the fire to a small area in the attic.

No one was home and there were no reported injuries, Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer said in the release.

HFD says the cause of the fire was the result of a tree limb that fell on a residential power line that damaged the weather head and electrical box, igniting a fire in the attic.