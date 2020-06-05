Family and city leaders demanding answers after two men arrested for allegedly inciting riots

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – 19-year-old Rashawn Mayes and 20-year-old Michael Boston Jr walked out of jail Thursday after community leaders started asking questions about their arrest stemming from a social media post encouraging people to riot.

Family and city leaders are demanding answers as race relations takes the center stage in our country. Family and friends say the men shared the post and didn’t create it and say their arrest was unjust.

Photos of Rashawn Mayes and Michael Boston Jr. dressed in tuxedos for prom are the pictures family and friends want you to see.

They are not criminals these are young men that have bright futures in their life,” said Sianna Poole, Aunt of Rashawn Mayes. .

Rashawn Mayes’ aunt believes he was wrongfully arrested on suspicion of incitement to riot.

“He is a good extraordinary young man. he has done things for the community,” said Poole.

The two were released from jail while the investigation continues. Wichita police named the two men in a press release Thursday morning, saying the men “were responsible for the post that was shared thousands of times throughout Sedgwick County and surrounding areas, causing fear and panic to citizens and business owners.”

“Why would we want to come and destroy things where we live? 5.51we’re not about that. we’re not going to stand for that,” said Poole.

City council member Brandon Johnson says the post was shared widely.

“We’ve seen prominent people in Wichita share that. one even tagged our mayor and said what are you going to do about this,” said Johnson.

He wants to see proof that the two men were responsible for creating the post not just sharing it.

“That’s where everyone’s upset. Again if we can show proof that they created this account that it was their intent they did want to incite they did want do distract then I’m wrong. I am wrong if we can prove that,” said Johnson.

He questions why other online posts haven’t prompted arrests.

“We’ve seen aggressive posts on social media to me those are inciting riots,” said Johnson.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse also raising questions about what led to the arrest. KSN reached out to WPD. They told us it is still under investigation.