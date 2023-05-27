WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, a little over 100 people gathered at West Heights United Methodist Church in Wichita for the ‘Last Roll Call’ ceremony.

The ceremony is put on by the Chaplain Service of the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.

Family and friends came together to remember veterans who have passed away since last October.

When Joan Eberhardt heard about the service, she knew she wanted to attend to remember her late husband Galen Eberhardt who served in the Air Force for 20 years.

“He was a Vietnam veteran, but I was able to go with him over to England and to the Philippines it just meant the 20 years meant a lot to me and our family,” said Joan Eberhardt.

The memorial service is held twice a year usually around Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day.