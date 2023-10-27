WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friday was a celebration for a family of seven who immigrated to the United States from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Thanks to hundreds of volunteer and sweat equity hours, they’re now ready to move into their new home.

Issac Kasongo, Any Mwanza Exodus, and their son receive a home from Habitat for Humanity on Oct. 27, 2023 (KSN Photo)

“We’re so happy because not everybody can have an opportunity to have this beautiful house,” the son of Issac Kasongo and Any Mwanza Exodus said.

Habitat for Humanity had more than 100 applications submitted during its last application cycle in the spring. They expect to build 14 to 16 homes this year.

“What we believe is, we’re going to see a large number of applicants come in because we are in an affordable housing crisis,” Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Danielle Johnson said.

Becoming a homeowner with Habitat for Humanity is a detailed process that includes sweat equity, financial education courses and a lot of volunteer help. The non-profit becomes limited in how many families it can help.

“The goal is get them in their affordable home as soon as possible but making sure they are empowered and educated to be the best homeowners they can be in the community,” Johnson said.

Wichita is in need of over 40,000 affordable housing units, and as the city continues to come up with new answers to help close the gap, Johnson expects applications to continue to increase.

“We’re certainly not a quick response to the need right now, but we are one of the solutions in our community for affordable housing,” Johnson said.

“You better fight for a dream, be successful, even though something is hard, you don’t have to give up,” the son of Issac Kasongo and Any Mwanza Exodus said.

If you want to apply to become a Habitat Homeowner, you will need to wait. The organization changed its application process this year to have a window to apply. At this time, there is no word on when the application window will open next year.