Family member says woman died while trying to rescue dogs from burning home

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman died in a house fire in northeast Kansas just after 3 a.m. Thursday.
A family member tells KSN the victim and her husband were inside the house, possibly with their three dogs, when the fire started.
The relative says the 74-year-old woman and her husband got out of the burning home, but the woman went back inside to try to save a dog.
The woman died. Her husband is at a hospital. We do not know the fate of the dogs.
Investigators are looking into what started the fire. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying no foul play is suspected.
