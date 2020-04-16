Live Now
Family member says woman died while trying to rescue dogs from burning home

One person died in a house fire in Brown County, Thursday, April 16, 2020. (KSN Photo)

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman died in a house fire in northeast Kansas just after 3 a.m. Thursday.

A family member tells KSN the victim and her husband were inside the house, possibly with their three dogs, when the fire started.

The relative says the 74-year-old woman and her husband got out of the burning home, but the woman went back inside to try to save a dog.

The woman died. Her husband is at a hospital. We do not know the fate of the dogs.

Investigators are looking into what started the fire. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying no foul play is suspected.

