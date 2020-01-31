Family mourns loss after officer-involved crash

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) -A family is mourning their loss after an officer-involved crash killed wife, mother, and family member, Vanessa Guzman.

“Her heart was big, you needed something, she was there,” said Cousin Julie Marquez.

Vanessa Guzman had a passion for life.

“Nobody could say nothing bad about her because she was just a great person,” said Cousin Lilly Tamayo.

“She was strong, always smiling, always taking care of family, and the most beautiful person you could ever meet,” said husband Irvin Lee Ordaz.

Irvin Lee Ordaz said his wife was on her way to pick him up from work to go to their aunt’s funeral, around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, but she never arrived.

“I’m sad and I mean I have my daughter, I lost my wife, it’s just a messed up thing you know,” Ordaz said.

The KHP said a Dodge City patrol vehicle hit Guzman’s car as she was crossing an intersection west of town, between Matt Down Lane and Wyatt Earp Blvd.

The 26-year-old died at the scene.

They said the officer did not have emergency lights or sirens on at the time of the crash.

Guzman’s family is heartbroken, now asking for kindness during this difficult time.

“Please, you know, have compassion for both sides of the families,” said Tamayo.

“We want Vanessa’s memorial to be a positive one, because she was a positive person, we want her daughter to hear positive things, the officer that was involved, he’s got a family too, I think everybody needs to respect that in the community,” said Marquez.

The KHP is reviewing the police officer’s body camera footage from the crash.

Dodge City police are also doing an internal investigation.

If you would like to help with funeral and funds for her daughter, there is a go fund me set up in Guzman’s name.

