Family of 13 in Pratt survive fire, lose home

Every second count, just ask the Washington family who had mere minutes to get 13 people out of a burning home early Monday morning.

“So much for our lifetime warranty on our windows,” joked homeowner Carla Washington.

The windows may have been insured but there was no guarantee the Washington family would make it out to tell the story.

“I know God was watching over us,” added Washington. “My alarm went off early this morning and I kind of pushed snooze and ignored it and then the dogs started to cry to get outside.”

Together, Carla and her husband William survey the damage after the fire nearly burned their entire home to the ground.

“This is where we were our bedroom was and the fire started directly below us,” she Washington said.

Thanks to Carla and William and the help of their older children, all 11 kids made it out. The youngest is two years old and Monday is her birthday. Few of her items are left in the home but there are blessings that came from the rubble.

“Is that my Bible right there? That is my Bible,” Washington stated.

She found her Bible near where the fire started. There were also signs like that in the living room where a cross was hanging and preserved an outline on the wall. At the time the fire started the Washington’s say they had very little time to get out.

“It was very quick. It was incredibly fast,” said Washington.”I always thought I would have the presence of mind to grab important papers like that but I did not. We just got the kids and got out.”

Now they have all the time in the world to go through the mess but they are happy they can do it together.

“It could be so much worse,” says Washington. “We are just very thankful for our family and friends rallying around us and grateful to not feel alone.”

The family believes the fire started to do an electrical issue. If you would like to help them just click on this link to the gofundme page.