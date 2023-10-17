BUCKLIN, Kan. (KSNW) – An explosion in Bucklin killed three Saturday, including a child. The father of the only survivor, Christian Stimpert, shared what happened.

Roger Stimpert said his son Christian was renovating his wife’s salon, which was set to open this coming weekend. His best friend Jerry Isakson, 26, came to help. Jerry’s girlfriend, Robyn Hamilton, 29, and their 19-month-old child Stormi Isakson also came along.

Christian and Jerry had the door shut while installing linoleum flooring, according to Christian’s father. He said the pilot light on the water heater likely mixed with the fumes and ignited, causing the explosion.

Three people were killed and one was injured when a building exploded in Bucklin on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.(Courtesy: Ford County Sheriff Carr)

“There was a shout or maybe even a scream,” said Roger, recounting what his son told him about the explosion. “He turned and seen the flames that ignited and was coming at him.”

Roger said Christian escaped the burning building, realizing after he got out that his best friend, his girlfriend and their baby were still inside.

“The first thing he had said was, ‘Jerry’s still in there, Jerry, Stormi and Robin,'” Roger said. “After he had said that, everything they had told me after that I could not hear. I was just numb.”

Christian was flown to a Wichita hospital with severe burns on his hands, causing financial strain for him and his family.

Warning: Sensitive/graphic content

Christian Stimpert’s hands after the Bucklin explosion on Oct. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Collen Keith Stimpert)

“Burn center, trauma and also airlifting costs, it will be a pretty good number,” Roger said of the hospital bill.

The burns added agony to the loss of Christian’s loss of his best friend and his family.

“That family would do anything and everything for anybody,” Roger said.

The community has been helping the Stimperts farm while they’ve been out of town for care and boarding up the damaged building.

Christian is expected to make a full recovery in the next five weeks. A GoFundMe is up to help fund his hospital bills because he doesn’t have health insurance.