WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It was a day to remember Robert Kunze, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018. He had purchased a 1966 GTO hot rod back in 2000, with plans to restore the car in his retirement, using the time as a way to bond with his daughter Alyssa. The Wichita GTO Club caught word and, with the help of the community, spent the last three years restoring the car.

The Wichita GTO Club presented his daughter Alyssa and wife Kathleen with the finished car on Saturday night. They raised over thirty-five thousand dollars for the project. The over six thousand dollars that was not used on the car, was gifted to Alyssa for her college fund.

The three years of work was described as a labor of love. Wichita GTO Club President Tom Nance, described the car as being in rough shape when they began restoration.

“Have you seen this car? It was going to be a big project,” said Nance.

Shift Auto Society opened the doors to allow the restoration to take place. Owner Rodney Horton says there wasn’t ever a time the car was not being worked on.

“I can’t tell you the countless times I would go through the overhead door and those guys were working here, burning midnight oil, or here in the morning,” said Horton.

The car features a blue trim stripe, in honor of deputy Kunze’s service to the community. Rob Lord, a retired Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy, said that Kunze died doing what he was passionate about.

“He was dedicated to serving the people of Sedgwick County. For them to be able to do this for him, for Alyssa, and for Kat, it’s outstanding, there is a lot of appreciation for these guys,” said Lord.

Engraved in the truck of the car, Deputy Kunze’s daughter’s final words from his funeral: “My dad was a hero, he protected everyone.”