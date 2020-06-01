Family of man killed in police beanbag shooting to get $3.5M

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials will pay $3.5 million to the family of a man who was killed in 2017 with a homemade beanbag round fired by a Barber County undersheriff at close range.

An attorney for the family said in a written statement Monday that Barber County will pay the amount to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit brought by the widow of Steven Myers, who was unarmed and following law enforcement commands when he was shot ön Oct. 6, 2017, by Barber County Undersheriff Virgil “Dusty” Brewer.

Brewer is on unpaid leave after being charged in 2018 with reckless involuntary manslaughter in Myers’ death.

LATEST STORIES: