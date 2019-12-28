Family of Wichita woman murdered speaks out

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Angela Canavit holds on to the memories of her cousin Melinda Sprague of Wichita.

“She was very friendly, kind, she helped people.If she could,” said Canavit. “I loved her very much. We were very close.”

The news of her body found a couple of days after she was reported missing confirmed Canavit’s worse fear.

“But we knew deep down something bad had happened because this was not ordinary for her.

Police arrested 39-year-old Ahmad Bey and 34-year-old Vanessa Wanter in connection to her death. They were arrested on suspicion of first degree murder. Police say the two killed Melinda Sprague and left her body inside her car behind a south Wichita business. Police say the murder was not random. Family and police say they were dating and in an abusive relationship. Canavit says her cousin confided in those close to her about the troublesome relationship and that she wanted to leave.

“She was so scared for her life that she couldn’t do it,” said Canavit. “Couldn’t bring herself to do it.”

As the family struggles to make sense of a senseless murder of their loved one, they hope others who may be in a similar situation will get help before it’s too late.

“There’s ways out, there’s so many ways out, you just have to have courage, pray about it reach out there is always someone out there that can help you,” said Canavit.

If you or anyone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is help out there. Here’s a list of resources: