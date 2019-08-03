Family searches for a missing Butler County relative

Mr. Knoll is described as a white male, 65-years-of-age. He is approximately 5’07” weighing approximately 220 lbs with white hair, white beard and glasses.

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas family are asking Butler County Sheriffs and you to be on the lookout for their missing loved one.

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted by family members of John K. Knoll August 2, stating he was missing from his residence.

Deputies searched the immediate area on foot, utilizing riders on horseback as well ATVs. Mr. Knoll was not discovered.

Family members reported they were to have a family gathering in Oklahoma City, Okla. on August 1, 2019 and Mr. Knoll did not arrive.

Mr. Knoll is described as a white male, 65-years-of-age. He is approximately 5’07” weighing approximately 220 lbs with white hair, white beard and glasses.

It is unknown what Mr. Knoll was wearing and there is no known a direction of travel or vehicle description.

Anyone having information as to John K. Knoll’s whereabouts is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-794-0190 or 9-1-1.