Family speak out after former Bethel basketball player is killed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Family and friends are remembering the life of Alonzo Haywood. The former Bethel College basketball was killed after being punched outside of mulligan’s pub last Saturday.

KSN spoke with family members that say Alonzo Haywood or Lonnie as he was known by those close to him was a great man with two college degrees and a father of four children.

“He was great dad,” said Alonzo’s sister, Nay, “He did the cooking. He did the cleaning, you know he did the housing, he provided for his family. His family that was building was first and foremost for him.”

“It’s really sad,” explained Dottie Haywood, Alonzo’s mom. “It’s just sad. My son would give the shirt off of his back to anybody.”

Haywood was a talented basketball player who played at Wichita West and collegiately in the area.

“He was the top player when he was at Wichita West High School,” Dottie added. “He got a full ride to Labette. He graduated from Labette with his associates and he got a full ride from Labette to go to Bethel. My son got two degrees, so it’s not like my son is this street runner, that’s not my son, my son was a family man.”

Nay was with her brother at Mulligan’s Pub when the argument began, “They didn’t like our energy, they didn’t like his energy. I had him going to the car, he was at his car.”

Dottie added, “My niece busted through the door and was like, ‘D we got to get the hospital.’ I asked for what and she said, ‘It’s Lonnie.'”

The suspect in Haywood’s death, James Thomas, is in custody at Sedgwick County Jail.

“I just pray over his soul,” said Dottie. “I mean, whatever you do you just can’t get away from God and I’m trusting God to do what he has to do with this.”