Fans showing support for “Chiefs Kingdom” despite player injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On game days Chicken N Pickle turns into “Chiefs Kingdom”. Fans rep their team and watch the boys play.

For couple Abby Anderson and Turner Lace Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers was a test. “It’s definitely on the rocks. We might break up for the game,” said Anderson. Her boyfriend quickly said, “It’s not a might, it’s a yes.”

Packers fan, Lace, believes his team is better since star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is injured. Chiefs fans believe the team is fine without him but they will take him as soon as they can.

“I think it might make a small impact but I have faith in my team,” said Anderson.

“I think the Chiefs are more than just our superstar quarterback. He’s great but I think they can pull it together,” said Jaimee Wilda.

Despite the match-up and who is playing, Chiefs fans can be found every game day at Chicken N Pickle. Fans come in for giveaways, a live DJ, and of course to watch the game. “They’re having a good time. We are starting to see the same faces over and over again, which makes it really fun,” said Kelsey Rockett, Chicken N Pickle general manager.

Rivalries aside, Lace thinks the game day watch party brings everyone together. “I think everyone that’s here is here for the same exact reason. They like to cheer for it. They like to watch it and there’s not a better place than Chicken N Pickle in Wichita to watch the game,” he said.

If you want to join in on the Chiefs comradery, Chicken N Pickle will be hosting watch parties every game day throughout the rest of the season.

