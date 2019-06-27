Farmer from England visits Kansas for wheat harvest

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An English farmer is vacationing in a small Kansas town.

James Youngman, 31, lives in Norfolk, United Kingdom.

“So back home I actually work for what we call a contractor back home, so we go out and help different farmers depending on what time of year, what jobs they need to do,” said Youngman.

Youngman grew up helping his uncles raise pigs and Aberdeen Angus. He is no stranger to tending to crops.

“We grow wheat like they do over here. We also grow winter and spring barley which is for malting, so for producing whiskey and for beer production,” he said. “A lot of potatoes are grown in our part of the world, along with sugar beet.”

While Youngman said he loves farming in England, he said he has always wanted to experience a wheat harvest in the Midwest.

“Myself and my dad had planned for years to do a little bit of a mini-road trip through the Midwest,” Youngman said.

During the summer of 2018, Youngman decided to go for it. He reached out to Geoff Burgess, the Co-owner of Burgess Hill Farms in Sterling, Kansas, on social media.

“Got speaking to Geoff and said, ‘well what would be the best place to come this time of year, or this time last year to see the harvest?’ and he said, ‘well, a lot of the combines in our part will be working in and around us,’ and I said ‘well, if you don’t mind, can we come and, you know, give you a visit,’ and he said, ‘yeah, you are more than welcome to,'” Youngman explained.

“He and his father had a vacation to the Midwest last year and stopped by to visit us,” said Geoff Burgess.

However, the trip did not go as planned. By the time Youngman and his father arrived in Kansas, the wheat harvest was nearing completion.

They were still able to help the Burgess family on their farm. Youngman did some work on the equipment and took in the unfamiliar sights and sounds.

“Where I am from, we have generally smaller fields, lots of hedge rows and trees. Obviously, you get out here, it’s a lot more open, you have got lot of bigger fields,” Youngman said. “The equipment is a lot larger. The roads we’ve got back home, we would struggle to get a lot of this equipment down the road.”

When Youngman wasn’t working on the farm, he and his father explored places like Sterling and Hutchinson.

“Some American cuisine is a little bit different than we have back home. Not everything. We tried the Mexican food in town which was nice,” he said.

However, Youngman left Kansas with a desire to visit again.

“James decided he’d like to come back this summer and help us with wheat harvest,” Burgess said.

Youngman arrived at the Burgess Hill Farms for the second time in June of 2019 with one goal in mind: experience a full, Kansas wheat harvest.

“I enjoyed it so much last year. That was why I came again this year,” Youngman laughed.

Unfortunately, the weather put a damper on Youngman’s trip, again. Recent rains have delayed harvest.

“That’s been an experience to me to witness the extremes of weather. We are very fortunate back home that our weather is sort of fairly placid. We don’t get too many extremes. The thought of tornadoes and extreme winds like you guys sometimes have is something else,” he said.

Youngman had to head back home on Wednesday for a family wedding. He missed the start of harvest by a few days. While he admits he is somewhat disappointed, he said it’s a good excuse to plan a third visit.

“Hopefully, we will come back next year and be third time lucky,” Youngman laughed.