Farmer killed in Ford County accident with train

Ford County, Kan (KSNW) The Kansas Highway Patrol and Ford County Sheriff’s office are investigating an accident between a farm tractor and a train.

The Ford County Sheriff’s department tells us that they received the call about the accident about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday near U.S. Highway 50/56 and Garnett Road east of Dodge City near Spearville.

When they arrived, they located a tractor fully involved with flames between the railroad tracks and the highway. The deceased, a 59-year old white man was found dead on the ground near the tractor.

The accident remains under investigation.