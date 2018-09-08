1 killed in Harvey County crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Harvey County (KSNW) - One person was killed and another person was injured Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 in Harvey County.

The Harvey County Sheriff's Department tells KSN that around 6:45 a.m. an eastbound semi crossed into the westbound lane between Hertzler and Halstead roads, colliding with an SUV.

A female passenger in the SUV was killed, and the driver of the SUV was critically injured. The semi driver and a passenger were not injured.

The occupants of the SUV were from Marshall County, and were on their way to the Kansas State Fair. Their names have not been released, pending notification of relatives.

Highway 50 is closed between Halstead Road and Hertzler Road while the Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause of the crash.