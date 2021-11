WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Authorities are responding to a fatal car crash at the intersection of 21st and Hillside. The crash happened at 7:50 p.m. near Charles Koch Arena.

Only one car was involved in the accident, and one fatality has been confirmed by Sedgwick County Dispatch.

KSN has a crew member on the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.