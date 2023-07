WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Northbound Interstate 135 has been closed due to a fatal crash on Thursday.

The crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the exit ramp to 13th St. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms one person has died, while four others were injured in the crash, two critically.

I-135 has been shut down while emergency services and crews work.

This is a developing story. KSN will continue to update this story as more information comes in.